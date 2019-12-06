Joseph McCann arrested up a tree
Video

Footage of Joseph McCann being arrested up a tree in Cheshire

Footage released by the Met Police has shown the moment serial rapist Joseph McCann was arrested by officers in a tree.

It followed a two-month manhunt for the 34-year-old after he carried out a series of sex attacks on 11 victims - including children.

