The Shard Lights have returned for 2019
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Shard's festive lights return for 2019

London's tallest landmark has been lit up in the lead up to the end of 2019.

Between 16:00 and 01:00 the next morning until 30 December, the top 20 floors of The Shard will be illuminated as part of three nine-minute sequences.

The designs have been created by the school children.

  • 09 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The Shard gets some festive sparkle