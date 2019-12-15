Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jump rope coach: From City worker to full-time skipper
Rushie Shah used to be an accountant in the city, but has now left his corporate career to become a jump rope coach.
He coaches people online and has built up a large enough following on YouTube to allow him to leave his day job.
Rushie wants to grow the jump rope community and get more people skipping.
-
15 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50785156/jump-rope-coach-from-city-worker-to-full-time-skipperRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window