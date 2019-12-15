Accountant to jump rope coach
Jump rope coach: From City worker to full-time skipper

Rushie Shah used to be an accountant in the city, but has now left his corporate career to become a jump rope coach.

He coaches people online and has built up a large enough following on YouTube to allow him to leave his day job.

Rushie wants to grow the jump rope community and get more people skipping.

