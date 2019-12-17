Video

Black cab rapist John Worboys has been handed two life sentences with a minimum term of six years for attacking four more women.

Police believe he may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London.

Becki Houlston said Worboys drugged her in Bournemouth.

"He was pretty pre-meditated from the get-go, and I was a woman on my own," she told the BBC.

"It became easier to just accept a drink to shut him up."

In Ms Houlston's case, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to prosecute.