In 2008, three school friends from west London started making their own T-shirts and selling them at Portobello Market.

Now Trapstar is a global fashion brand, worn by stars like Rhianna, Jay-Z and Stormzy.

Trapstar takes its name from Trap music, a subgenre of rap that originated in the southern United States

The label was founded by Mikey, Lee and Will who, despite their success, are trying to maintain a degree of anonymity.