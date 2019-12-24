The photographer capturing Christmas from the rooftops
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Capturing London's Christmas from the rooftops

James Burns has dedicated his career in photography to reflecting the city of London back to itself.

He has captured views from across the capital's rooftops.

Now, he wants his photos to show people the beauty of the city at Christmas time.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 24 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Lonely at Christmas: Terrence meets John Barrowman