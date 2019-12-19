Media player
'My first Christmas as a Samaritans volunteer'
Sue Peart is preparing to be on the phone for Samaritans on Christmas Day.
It comes after her life quickly changed in 2017, when she left her job as a national magazine editor to look after her sick mother, who died only months later.
As a result, Sue's mental health suffered - but two years later she is lending an ear to those in need.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
19 Dec 2019
