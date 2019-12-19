'My first Christmas as a Samaritans volunteer'

'My first Christmas as a Samaritan'
Video

Sue Peart is preparing to be on the phone for Samaritans on Christmas Day.

It comes after her life quickly changed in 2017, when she left her job as a national magazine editor to look after her sick mother, who died only months later.

As a result, Sue's mental health suffered - but two years later she is lending an ear to those in need.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

