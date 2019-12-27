Mystery of the tiny houses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why are tiny houses appearing on Chiswick's streets?

Something mysterious is happening on the streets in Chiswick.

Tiny houses, no more than an inch-high, have been appearing on the roads.

Nobody knows where they have come from.

But BBC London suspects a secretive guerrilla gardening group known only as Abundance is behind the phenomenon, and sets out to find out whether they're behind the small-scale developments.

  • 27 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'I don't see a wall, I just see a canvas'