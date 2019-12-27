Media player
Why are tiny houses appearing on Chiswick's streets?
Something mysterious is happening on the streets in Chiswick.
Tiny houses, no more than an inch-high, have been appearing on the roads.
Nobody knows where they have come from.
But BBC London suspects a secretive guerrilla gardening group known only as Abundance is behind the phenomenon, and sets out to find out whether they're behind the small-scale developments.
27 Dec 2019
