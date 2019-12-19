Making it Christmas for children in poverty

Media player
London children living in poverty get Christmas joy
The Metropolitan Police and The Childhood Trust charity have teamed up to deliver Christmas presents to children living below the poverty line across London.
The presents are donated by communities to local police stations and dropped off to the children across the capital before Christmas.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
19 Dec 2019
