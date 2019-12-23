'I won't have many more Christmases with my kids'

Video

Addy Willis has cancer and fears it could mean that she will not have many more Christmases with her children.

The mother from Wimbledon said: "That really, really, really scares me because they're really tiny. They're four and they're three."

"I have rectal cancer. I have a 6.5cm tumour. I've had radiotherapy and chemotherapy this year.

"My kids know I've got a poorly tummy and that I was going to hospital everyday to get my medicine to make my tummy better.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer one of my first thoughts was 'Will this be my last Christmas?'".

Video by Gem O'Reilly