The Good Guys: Decorators transforming lives
In 2017, Cyle and Nick from Wandsworth started a decorating company to help give back to the community.
Named "The Good Guys", for every paid job they find a young person living in poverty or living with a mental illness and decorate their bedroom for free.
The two men also had troubled upbringings and want to help make a difference.
28 Dec 2019
