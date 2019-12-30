Media player
'You can speak freely without worrying'
Layla, 15, attends Woodbridge Park Education Service in west London.
The pupil referral unit schools 138 young people who have had to leave the state school system.
Layla began attending after being kicked out of school twice and said Woodbridge Park had been instrumental in helping her thrive.
Every Friday a group called the Synergy Theatre Project come into the unit to encourage pupils to write down their feelings to relive any stress and anxiety.
