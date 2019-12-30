Media player
'Wrong saveloy and chips order' among 999 calls
More than 22,000 hoax 999 calls were made to the Met Police in the first 11 months of 2019, the force has said.
These included a woman complaining that she had been sent three saveloy and chips from the chip shop, instead of one.
Ch Supt David Jackson said nuisance calls were a "huge waste" of resources.
