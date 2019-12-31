Celebrating 20 years of the London Eye
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the London Eye

The London Eye, originally called the Millennium Wheel, was designed by husband and wife architects Julia Barfield and David Marks.

It took much perseverance over seven years, and the skills of hundreds of people from five different countries, to make the major tourist attraction a reality.

Twenty years on, Ms Barfield looks back at their creation, to celebrate the 21st century.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 31 Dec 2019