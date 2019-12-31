Celebrating 20 years of the London Eye

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the London Eye
The London Eye, originally called the Millennium Wheel, was designed by husband and wife architects Julia Barfield and David Marks.
It took much perseverance over seven years, and the skills of hundreds of people from five different countries, to make the major tourist attraction a reality.
Twenty years on, Ms Barfield looks back at their creation, to celebrate the 21st century.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
31 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50956672/the-year-2020-marks-the-20th-anniversary-of-the-london-eyeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window