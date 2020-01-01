Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place

Video

After 30 years of being together, Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin are officially civil partners.

The ceremony at Southwark Register Office was one of the first mixed-sex civil partnerships to be held in London.

The new status for mixed-sex couples allows them to formalise their relationship without getting married.

Introduced for same-sex couples in 2005, civil partnerships offer almost identical rights as marriage, including property, inheritance and tax entitlements.

Video by Jamie Moreland.