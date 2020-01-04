Meet the police cadets trying to make London knife-free
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The police cadets working to cut London's knife crime

Hundreds of police cadets are searching for knives and weapons across the capital.

The idea to use police cadets to search for knives came from officers in Newham.

The scheme proved to be a success and it is being rolled out across London with 350 cadets getting involved.

They have carried out searches at more than 130 parks and found 26 knives so far.

  • 04 Jan 2020
Go to next video: On the wards with a London knife injury surgeon