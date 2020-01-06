From environmental scientist to full-time hula hooper
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The scientist who became a full-time hula hooper

Last year, Mariam Olayiwola was struck by a car and broke her leg.

Following surgery she spent six weeks in a full leg cast and used that time to re-evaluate her life.

After regaining strength in her leg she decided to follow her passion for hula hooping and is now a full-time hula hooper and fire artist.

  • 06 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'Cancer shock gave lift-off to my balloon career'