Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Run With Purpose: The running club helping men's mental health
Run With Purpose was set up by Nii Lartey from Haringey and Joel Thika from Enfield in north London after they found running helped them deal with their mental health problems.
Now the club holds regular sessions for men across the capital to run and talk about their problems with depression and anxiety.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51069810/run-with-purpose-the-running-club-helping-men-s-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window