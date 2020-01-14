Are more women needed in the kitchen?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chefs lift the lid on harassment in London's restaurants

Chefs and kitchen workers have been speaking about abuse and harassment they have encountered in some of London's restaurants.

Nine out of 10 people working in the industry say they have either witnessed or experienced bullying, according to CODE Hospitality.

It has been suggested a lack of diversity in kitchens could be making the situation even worse.

  • 14 Jan 2020