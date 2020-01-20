Media player
Hus Ragip: From Tube announcer to professional boxing MC
To put a smile on the faces of tired London commuters travelling through Bank Tube station, Hus Ragip began announcing the trains as if they were boxing champions.
One of his announcements was filmed and shared online. It soon went viral.
Hus was tracked down by Warren Boxing Management, which now employs him as a professional master of ceremonies.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
