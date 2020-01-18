Jazz musician signs first record deal at age of 82

Media player
Jazz musician Rex Martey signs record deal aged 82
An 82-year-old south-Londoner has had his lifetime ambition come true by getting a record deal.
Rex Martey suffers from prostate cancer and needs dialysis three times a week.
He wanted a deal so he could leave a legacy and has been signed by record company The Animal Farm.
One of the songs on his album is dedicated to the cancer nurse who's treated him for the last few years.
He has pledged a quarter of all sales will go to Guys Hospital.
18 Jan 2020
