Men's Make-up: Why it's a thing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Men's Make-up: War Paint For Men aims to build confidence

Daniel Gray has body dysmorphic disorder. It means he worries about his appearance.

To help other men feeling similar to himself, Daniel set up male make-up brand War Paint after winning a £70,000 investment on BBC's Dragons' Den.

Daniel says it is not about perfection, but about helping make more men feel confident about their appearance.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 19 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The beauty of scars