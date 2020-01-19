Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Men's Make-up: War Paint For Men aims to build confidence
Daniel Gray has body dysmorphic disorder. It means he worries about his appearance.
To help other men feeling similar to himself, Daniel set up male make-up brand War Paint after winning a £70,000 investment on BBC's Dragons' Den.
Daniel says it is not about perfection, but about helping make more men feel confident about their appearance.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51156851/men-s-make-up-war-paint-for-men-aims-to-build-confidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window