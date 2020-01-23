Media player
'Things are worse for LGBTQ+ people in London'
YouTuber Bradley Birkholz moved to London thinking he would be accepted for being gay.
But he feels it has become less safe for the LGBTQ+ community in the capital
Homophobic hate crimes in London have increased by 55% in five years.
He wants to create a digital space where LGBTQ+ people can feel celebrated.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
23 Jan 2020
