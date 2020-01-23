Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Machete attack caught on officer's body camera
Police have released body-worn camera video of the dramatic moments a man attacked an officer with a machete.
Muhammad Rodwan attacked PC Stuart Outten after he was pulled over in Leyton, east London, on 7 August.
The officer was suffered six deep wounds to the head, exposing his skull, but still managed to Taser Rodwan.
Rodwan, 56, of Luton, had claimed he was acting in self defence.
He was convicted of wounding with intent but found not guilty of attempted murder.
23 Jan 2020
