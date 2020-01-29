The inspirational deaf teacher from north London
Enfield deaf teacher Alysha Allen's outstanding contribution award

A profoundly deaf primary school teacher in north London has been awarded for her outstanding contribution to teaching.

Alysha Allen teaches pupils at Brimsdown Primary School in Enfield using sign language and lip reading, and many of the students are now fluent in signing as a result.

She was presented with the Special Contribution Award by the Ivy Learning Trust, which is a collection of schools in north London and Hertfordshire.

