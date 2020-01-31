Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet one of Piccadilly's longest serving chefs
Filippo Falcone is one of Piccadilly's longest serving chefs and has been serving Londoners since 1958.
The 81-year-old, who was born in Italy’s Puglia region, has been serving dishes from all around the world since his arrival in the capital in at the age of 20.
He says he plans to keep on cooking until he cannot get up the stairs to his kitchen.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51307976/meet-one-of-piccadilly-s-longest-serving-chefsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window