Royal Mail postman found newborn baby on Hackney doorstep
A Royal Mail postman has spoken about finding a newborn baby on the doorstep of a home in Hackney while on his rounds.
Edward Holton said he saw a bundle of blankets before discovering the baby boy inside.
Police are trying to find the baby's mother and are keen to help her and reunite her with her newborn son.
31 Jan 2020
