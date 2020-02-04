Video

The new coronavirus has now reached more than 20 countries from China, where the epidemic began over a month ago.

Some British Chinese people living in the UK have reported being the target of racist abuse linked to the outbreak.

Royal Holloway University PhD student Angela Chan, 46, says she was racially abused at Clapham Junction station by a man who rapped a rhyme at her which mentioned coronavirus, and "Chinese lies".

Chinese businesses say they have seen a fall in custom compared with the heavy footfall usually experienced around Chinese New Year.