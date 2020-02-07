Media player
Smart cities: How artificial intelligence could change London
Computers are scanning London's roads, with a 98% accuracy rate in identifying vehicles and people. And they are are learning all the time.
The new system can run 24/7 and is part of the "smart city" revolution.
Using data from the scanners, planners can change streets and target investment.
07 Feb 2020
