Illegal teeth-whitening courses put public at risk

Illegal teeth-whitening courses putting public at risk
Illegal teeth-whitening is on the increase, putting the public at risk, the BBC has found.

Reports of illegal teeth-whitening procedures jumped by 26% last year, official figures show.

An undercover investigation exposed one beauty school claiming to have trained "thousands" of candidates, providing them with fake qualifications.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said "sham" schools preyed "on vulnerabilities of beauticians".

  • 10 Feb 2020
