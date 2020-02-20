Man arrested over London Central Mosque stabbing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Central Mosque stabbing: Man was arrested inside building
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside the London Central Mosque.
The victim, who is in his 70s, was found with multiple injuries after emergency services were called to the mosque, in Park Road, near Regent's Park, at 15:10 GMT.
He was taken to hospital where his condition has been assessed as non-life threatening, the Met said.
Police said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51578740/london-central-mosque-stabbing-man-was-arrested-inside-buildingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window