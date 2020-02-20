Man arrested over London Central Mosque stabbing

Video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside the London Central Mosque.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was found with multiple injuries after emergency services were called to the mosque, in Park Road, near Regent's Park, at 15:10 GMT.

He was taken to hospital where his condition has been assessed as non-life threatening, the Met said.

Police said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.