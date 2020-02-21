Mosque stabbing victim speaks about the attack
London Central Mosque stabbing: Victim speaks about the attack

A man who was stabbed inside a London mosque during afternoon prayers has been speaking about the attack.

Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park, on Thursday.

Returning to the mosque for Friday prayers, he told the BBC felt like he had been hit "with a brick" when he was struck.

