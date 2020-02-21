Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside London's super sewer
Far below the streets of London snakes a giant sewer in the making.
The Thames Tideway Tunnel - which spans from west to east London - is the biggest overhaul to the capital's sewers since Victorian times and it has now reached its halfway point.
-
21 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window