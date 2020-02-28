Meet the jeweller who rappers go to

Media player
Meet the Hatton Garden jeweller who rappers go to
Abtin Abbassi is one of the youngest jewellery shop owners in the world-famous Hatton Garden.
Having picked up his first piece of expensive jewellery at the age of 19, he is now proving popular with London's rap and grime artists, as well as Premier League footballers.
