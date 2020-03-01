Malachi's Project
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy's tooth fairy money helps house Ilford's homeless

A £5m homeless centre has opened in east London and it all began with a £5 donation from a boy.

Ten-year-old Malachi donated his tooth fairy money to the Salvation Army which was topped up by Redbridge Council and the Salvation Army to create Malachi Place.

The building has 42 flats to help homeless people get a home in Ilford and is now housing its first tenants.

  • 01 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Rough sleepers: 'No-one ever asks how lonely we are'