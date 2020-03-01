Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy's tooth fairy money helps house Ilford's homeless
A £5m homeless centre has opened in east London and it all began with a £5 donation from a boy.
Ten-year-old Malachi donated his tooth fairy money to the Salvation Army which was topped up by Redbridge Council and the Salvation Army to create Malachi Place.
The building has 42 flats to help homeless people get a home in Ilford and is now housing its first tenants.
-
01 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51679060/boy-s-tooth-fairy-money-helps-house-ilford-s-homelessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window