Coronavirus: Student talks of Oxford Street 'racist attack'
A student from Singapore has spoken about the moment he was attacked on Oxford Street last Monday.
Jonathan Mok was punched and beaten yards away from his central London home in an attack which police are treating as "racially aggravated".
The 23-year-old told the BBC the coronavirus outbreak has been used by some as an excuse to "further hatred for people different from them".
03 Mar 2020
