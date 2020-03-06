Video

Rich Ellis and Emily Dent are sharing their stories about the impact of losing a baby to help both women and men.

They believe more services should be in place for psychological aftercare for both sexes who have suffered the loss of a child.

Now Guys and St Thomas' Hospital has become the eighth hospital to team up with baby loss charity, Petals, to provide counselling sessions.

Video by Gem O'Reilly & Olivia Demetriades