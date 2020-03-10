London's pie and mash shops adapt to survive

Video

London's traditional pie, mash and liquor shops go back to mid-Victorian time when they sprung up in blue collar areas.

Changing tastes and population movements caused many of them to close. There were around 60 shops across London 25 years ago but now there is barely one third of that total.

Rajan Datar looks at how the shops are adapting to survive by pulling in tourists from other countries and offering vegan choices.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.