Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Hoarding affecting food banks
Food banks across the country say they are experiencing a worrying a shortage of basic items as shoppers clear shelves over fears about coronavirus.
The North Paddington Foodbank (NPF) in London said its donations were down by 25%, meaning it had to spend an extra £200 per week to top up supplies.
It was also having difficulty sourcing supplies.
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window