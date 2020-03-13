Backpackers document Vietnam hospital isolation

Video

A group of girls from London being quarantined in an abandoned Vietnamese hospital are keeping sane by documenting their isolation on Instagram.

Sisters Lucy and Alice Parker, 22 and 25, and their friend Hanna Ahlberg, 23, were traced to their Ha Long Bay hostel by authorities days after Lucy disembarked a plane where a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

To make a bad situation better, the girls, who are graphic designers, say they are keeping positive by drawing cartoons for "corona merchandise".

Video produced by Sarah Lee and Jamie Moreland.