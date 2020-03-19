Media player
The steampunk model railway enthusiast having designs used by Hornby
A model enthusiast has had his own steampunk designs patented by the British railway brand Hornby.
Laurie Calvert made his first model in 2012 and took the idea to Hornby the following year.
