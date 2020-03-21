Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London street orchestra cheering up self-isolators
Usually he's on stage with the World Harmony Orchestra, but now Romain Malan is performing free concerts outside the homes of people in self-isolation.
With many concerts cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to help his community instead by bringing joy to those in quarantine.
Filmed by David Faye, produced by Jamie Moreland and Gem O'Reilly.
-
21 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-51987343/london-street-orchestra-cheering-up-self-isolatorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window