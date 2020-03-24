The drill track which is 'spreading awareness'

Media player
No-one can escape the news about coronavirus, but amid the gloom some people are doing their best to keep us all entertained.
Croydon rapper Psychs, 18, is raising awareness about the virus with his latest track - Spreadin'.
He says he made the drill track because the virus is "what everyone is talking about at the moment".
24 Mar 2020
