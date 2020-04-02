Media player
Coronavirus: 'I was left gasping for air'
Jozef Wallis was one of Britain's first coronavirus patients to be treated.
The 40-year-old ended up in an intensive care unit despite no underlying health conditions.
"I had cold sweats and tingling sensations across my body.
"Then there was the onset of a painful dry cough which left me gasping for air."
A headache and painful joints meant he "really didn't want to move at all."
02 Apr 2020
