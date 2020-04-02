Coronavirus death: NHS worker had 'flimsy apron'

Video

The family of an NHS worker who died after getting coronavirus claim his death could have been prevented if he had been given the "correct" personal protective equipment (PPE).

Thomas Harvey, a healthcare assistant, collapsed at his home in north London while he was self-isolating. He fell ill after helping a patient who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Two of his children, Tamira Harvey and Thomas Harvey Jr, told the BBC's Rianna Croxford that he "just had gloves and a flimsy apron".

In a statement, Goodmayes Hospital said: "At the time Thomas went off sick and self-isolated there were no symptomatic patients on the ward.

"We are following national PPE guidance."

The Department of Health said: "We are working around the clock to give the NHS and the wider social care sector the equipment and support they need."

