Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Camden Voices sings together virtually during coronavirus outbreak
Camden Voices choir has assembled virtually after many of its concerts were cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The group has been singing a rendition of 'True Colours'.
A metronome click track - a series of audio cues - was sent to the musicians to keep them in time while they filmed themselves singing.
The recordings were then edited together into one song.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-52132809/camden-voices-sings-together-virtually-during-coronavirus-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window