Coronavirus: Empty-roads speeding may impact NHS, drivers warned
In the last two weeks, the Metropolitan Police has seen an average speed of 37mph in 20mph zones.
RoadPeace, a charity for crash victims, says that NHS workers attending car accidents could take resources away from treating coronavirus patients.
The police are urging people to drive safely.
02 Apr 2020
