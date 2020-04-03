Media player
Coronavirus: London schools use 3D printers for NHS visors
Schools in London are making personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers.
It comes after medical staff raised concerns over a lack of PPE to protect those treating coronavirus patients.
Modern design and technology classrooms with 3D printers can produce plastic components for students and staff to assemble.
Community groups around the capital are also making visors, as well as sewing scrubs.
03 Apr 2020
