Coronavirus: 'I'm not going to make it mum'
The mother of a London bus driver who died of coronavirus says transport workers are being put at risk because of a lack of protective gear.
Meks Nyack Ihenacho, 36, had been a London bus driver for seven years before he died of Covid-19.
His mum Anne Nyack told the BBC that he was not given adequate protective equipment.
Transport for London says it is making improvements to safety.
07 Apr 2020
