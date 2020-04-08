Chief Rabbi: Passover will be different and challenging
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Passover will be challenging, chief rabbi says

The chief rabbi has said that social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic will make this year's Passover celebrations "different and challenging".

Ephraim Mirvis told BBC Radio 5 Live that he himself was finding lockdown measures tough, but felt he had a responsibility to urge people in the Jewish community not to meet.

"What we do recognise is that this will be a one-off and for next year's Passover it will be back to usual," he said.

  • 08 Apr 2020